RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Wake County Public School District works to fill nearly 400 teaching positions, the district is getting help from its program recruiting high schoolers to eventually become teachers in the district after graduating college.

The district says 50 of its current teachers went through the “Future Teachers” program where students sign early hire agreements and are asked to teach at least three years with the district.

The number of applicants went down during the pandemic, but the program saw its highest number of applicants this past spring with 45 people applying.

This is Aysia Woody’s first year and CBS 17 asked her how the program prepared her for what’s to come when her fourth graders arrive next week at Fox Road Elementary School.

“I will say the connections. There’s a lot of people rooting for you and I think when you have those people that are in your corner, they’re able to present you with opportunities that you may not know about or see,” Woody said.

A total of 97 college students are working their way through the program.