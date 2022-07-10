RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is getting an update on a Wake County program working to create more affordable rental homes by offering incentives for landlords.

The “Lease 2 Home” program is for people who don’t have a permanent place to live and face barriers keeping them from finding a place – like a low credit score or criminal record.

The county has come a long way since the program started a few months ago with nearly 150 housing options being offered right now. So far 78 landlords have signed on, but that’s out of the hundreds they’ve reached out to.

“Especially for mom and pop landlords, folks who have maybe less than five units in their portfolio, there’s a lot of hesitation because those margins are relatively small so they’re concerned but mom and pop landlords are also the people willing to take the biggest risk,” said Vanessa Kopp, director of data research and systems for Wake County.

Kimberly Mack is the property manager at Sterling Glenwood Apartments in Raleigh, where they’re offering 10 to 15 apartments through “Lease 2 Home.” Mack tells CBS 17 the county told her if someone moves out, they’d be able to get someone else moved in and that was a big selling point along with the difference they’re making.

“I think it’s the best thing ever to be able to help someone get housing that could possibly have been living with someone or had nowhere to go at all,” Mack said.

The incentives for landlords include $500 for every lease signed through the program ($750 if a voucher is used) and $1,000 for each renewal. The county tells CBS 17 it will re-evaluate the incentives being offered for landlords and host an orientation for landlords and property managers July 21. To sign up, click here.

