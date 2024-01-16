RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials said Tuesday new property valuations may give owners “sticker shock” as the notices arrive in the mail starting this week.

After nearly two years of work by Wake County’s tax administration department, hundreds of thousands of revaluation letters will begin arriving across the county this week.

Property values for more than 425,000 properties were updated through a combination of field visits and in-office analysis, utilizing extensive data to equitably bring property values into alignment with fair market value as of January 1, 2024, Wake County officials said in a Tuesday news release.

“During their presentation to the Board of Commissioners today, leaders were candid about the sticker shock some may feel opening their envelopes,” the news release said.

By state law, counties must conduct revaluations of all real property, with Wake County conducting them on a four-year cycle, with the previous values set on January 1, 2020.

The full revaluation results presentation can be viewed here.

Residents see an estimate of what their upcoming tax obligation could be by using the county’s Revenue-Neutral Tax Calculator.