Wake County Public Health opens 4 regional COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)– There are now four places you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County.

According to Wake County Public Health, beginning Tuesday, the Wake County Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon joins three other locations across the county with morning, evening and weekend appointments or walk-ins available.

The location will be at 1002 Dogwood Drive. This location will offer the Pfizer shot.

Below is the clinic’s vaccination schedule:

Sunday Closed Monday Closed Tuesday 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Regional vaccinations efforts have already been underway at the Wake County Human Services Center on Departure Drive in northeast Raleigh, the Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest and the Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina.

