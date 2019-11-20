Wake County Public Libraries boycotting of one of largest publishers in US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCNAP) – Wake County Public Libraries is no longer purchasing new Macmillan eBooks due to the publisher limiting equal access to library customers.

Macmillan will now limit library systems to purchasing just one copy of each title of new eBooks for the first eight weeks after publication.

After eight weeks, libraries will be allowed to purchase as many copies as they want, although at a higher price. Those copies will expire after 52 checkouts or 24 months, whichever comes first, and would then need to be purchased again if the library wants to keep that eBook in its collection. Wake County Public Libraries

An ebook would only be available to four patrons within the first two months of release – resulting in a massive waiting list.

Among libraries participating in the boycott are the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Nashville Public Library, the Maryland Digital Library and Washington state’s King County Library System. The protest is in collaboration with partners in the Digital Downloads Collaboration.

Macmillan’s library embargo, which began November 1, restricts public libraries and consortium of all sizes to buying a single copy of each newly released e-book for the first eight weeks of publication.

Macmillan is one of the largest book publishers operating in the U.S. The company did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment Thursday.

Macmillan CEO John Sargent said in an open letter that a surge in e-book borrowing has unsettled a publishing ecosystem that assumed a certain set of obstacles to accessing free library books, such as having transportation and needing to physically return the book by its due date.

“We believe the very rapid increase in the reading of borrowed e-books decreases the perceived economic value of a book,” he wrote. “I know that you pay us for these e-books, but to the reader, they are free.”

Sargent noted that Macmillan now gives libraries perpetual access to their copies of its e-books and also cut the price.

The boycott is an extension of libraries’ protests of the new policy. The American Library Association asked the public in September for help pressing Macmillan to rethink the embargo, including through petitions its members have posted on their websites.

More headlines from CBS17.com: