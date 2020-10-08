Wake County Public Libraries offering Halloween activities for families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Libraries is offering Spooktacular Halloween activities for families, since Halloween may look a little different this year.

Libraries are offering a variety of activities for children and parents since COVID-19 has canceled the typical trick-or-treating in neighborhoods.

This year, you can still dress the kids and your car and head over to the library for some Halloween fun, and take home creepy craft and tasty treats.

Check out the following library programs and events for ghouls and goblins of all ages:

Drive-Thru Spooktaculars

Sunday, Oct. 25, and Friday, Oct. 30

East, Northeast and Southeast regional libraries

Dress up the kids (and your car!) and head over to the library for some Halloween fun! Take home a creepy craft and tasty treats. Registration is required.

Boo! on the Go!

Thursday, Oct. 29-Saturday, Oct. 31

Visit participating libraries to pick up a bag of spooky surprises for kids! Costumes are encouraged. Registration is not required.

Halloween Hoot Storytimes

Saturdays in October

It’s the virtual storytimes you know and love—all dressed up for Halloween! Join your favorite librarians for talking, singing, reading, writing and playing. New episodes are released online every Saturday morning.

For Teens: Spooky Story Contest

Deadline: Oct. 24

Teens in rising grades 6-10 are invited to submit a spooky story. Tales should be 2,000 words or fewer and be PG-13 or family-friendly. Winners will be announced on Oct. 30.

Out Run the Zombies

Can you escape the zombie hordes? Fill out this form for every mile you walk or run on your virtual journey to safety. Once you’ve reached the 13-mile mark, you can print out your certificate of completion and show off your zombie survival skills.

For Adults: Talking Books with WCPL: Scary Books

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Join WCPL librarians to discuss recommendations on some scary books to read with the lights on. Register with your email to receive a Zoom invitation.

Haunted Carolina

Thursday, Oct. 22

Join us to explore the ghosts and haunts of North Carolina. The crew from The Ghost Guild Inc. and National Society of Paranormal Investigation and Research Inc. will answer questions and discuss their findings. Register online to receive a Zoom invitation.

Read more about WCPL’s Halloween events here.