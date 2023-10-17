RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the school bell rings, teachers begin to welcome students into their classrooms every day.

Teacher pay is a topic of discussion from inside of schools to the North Carolina General Assembly. Wake County educators now wonder if they could see end-of-grade score bonuses.

“[EOG pay] has been a thing before,” said Christina Spears, President of Wake NC Association of Educators. “It’s been sort of talked about in the ether for a very long time, paying teachers based on standardized assessments. But I don’t see it in the salary schedules.”

Spears said there may be confusion around teachers receiving EOG bonuses.

“Our State Board and DPI with the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) in the last year has talked about performance base or merit base pay. But you know, for us in NCAE, the teacher’s union, we want folks to be paid on their experience,” said Spears.

Spears added it’s important to see what the General Assembly is doing as they’ve already passed a budget, but they’re back in session and still in session.

“We’ll be back in session next year. So, I think it’s again, watch, join with your coworkers. Talk to your principals, talk to the board members. And we’ll see,” said Spears.

While teachers may not see EOG bonuses this year, pay is expected to be increased for Wake County public school staff during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.