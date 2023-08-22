APEX, N.C. — Mental health workers in the Wake County Public School System met Tuesday at Apex Friendship High School for their annual mental health and counseling conference.

Counselors, social workers and psychologists are spending the day talking about the mental health barriers students face and how to help them manage their emotions and seek help.

“During COVID, kids were not in the building so we didn’t have access to teach them some of those management skills,” said Dr. Marrius Pettiford/WCPSS senior director of counseling and student services.

As school gets ready to start, district social worker Lizy Gutierrez tells CBS 17 it’s best for parents to talk with their child about their feelings and concerns and let them know there are people at school to help them.

“We just need to be comfortable talking about mental health and we need to be comfortable about talking about what our community needs are,” Gutierrez said.

This will be the second year for Wake County to have school-based counseling. Dr. Pettiford tells CBS 17 it has helped a lot and they’ve added more providers for this school year. However, he said they still need to bring in more providers to make sure each school has adequate service.