Wake County Public School System worker faces criticism after comments about masks for kids under 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Public School System staff member is facing criticism regarding a social media post that went viral.

A video clip from Tuesday’s Wake County School Board meeting shows Paul Koh, assistant superintendent of student support services, discussing how students ages 2 to 4 could wear masks.

In the video, Koh explained to board members a recommendation from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services which encourages those 2 and older to wear masks indoors.

“It’s like if you’re a 2-year-old trying to help them practice for age 3 and then 4 when they’re going into pre-k classrooms and then from there you’re trying to help them get into normalized situations wearing masks potentially in a kindergarten classroom and so forth so that’s what we’re trying to do and it’s with a developmental lens and not a you-must-do-this-or-else lens,” Koh told school board members.

The comments upset some parents and even the North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“We’re seeing local boards of education recommend masking for 2 to 4-year-olds in order to prepare them for kindergarten masking. That is not the direction that I want to see us going,” said Catherine Truitt, the North Carolina state superintendent.

Wake County Public School System provided this statement to CBS 17.

We eagerly await the day COVID protocols are removed from our schools. Until then, the district has an obligation to share the recommendations of the NC Department of Public Instruction and NC Department of Health and Human Services with our school board members. Mr. Koh was asked how the district would carry out the recommendation from the state that children ages 2 to 4 wear face coverings. He made clear it is not appropriate to expect such young students to fully comply. He explained that it is more realistic to expect they would build that skill over time, much the same way other skills develop in children that young. The district has no interest in requiring face coverings indefinitely. Such a suggestion is wrong. Our priority is to maintain in-person instruction. And at this time, state health officials have made clear that safely achieving that goal includes the use of face coverings.

The school board voted Tuesday to continue with face coverings for children 5 and up.

