Wake County public schools allow pajamas, does not require webcams for remote learning

RALEIGH, N.C. — The back-to-school checklist looks different this school year as many kids are starting remote.

Stephanie Baker said she’s happy her 4th grader Jordan will begin this school year with remote learning.

“I also asked him what he felt, how he felt about it and he wants to do the remote learning too. He doesn’t feel safe going to school right now either,” said Baker, whose son is a Harnett County student.

She said that still came with some school shopping.

“We did have to get a webcam. We did have a little trouble finding one because they’re hard to get right now,” said Baker.

Not all school districts require webcams for online learning. The Wake County Public School System says they’re optional for students.

School board members recently discussed how not every student is comfortable showing their home life.

Naja Reed says her WCPSS first grader will have his camera on.

“To embrace the whole situation, I think so, the whole concept, they would need to have the webcam on, that’s how I felt,” said Reed.

A school district in Illinois is getting attention after asking students not to wear pajamas during their online learning.

“I guess it would give them some normalcy, so I don’t see anything wrong with that,” said Reed.

Wake County said pajamas are allowed in their regular dress code, and will be virtually as well.

“I don’t have a problem with kids wearing their pajamas, as long as they’re comfortable,” said Baker.

Parents said at this point, their main concerns are having a smooth and safe school year.

“Kind of apprehensive to see what the year’s going to bring, but I’m optimistic, so we’ll get through it,” said Reed.