RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools needs to hire a lot of staff.

The district needs assistant principals, support staff, and teachers. On their website, there are over 1,200 vacancies posted.

There are hundreds of openings posted on their website, waiting to be filled– and some positions are critical.

“Higher needs schools are going to be schools that are low performing… our Title I schools, and some of our restart schools,” said Jason Kennedy, director of Talen Acquisition for Wake County Public School System.

On Saturday, there was a job fair with administrators from 52 of the area’s 198 schools, hoping to meet their future colleagues at these higher needs campuses.

“We want to get some good teachers in those classrooms,” added Kennedy.

CBS 17 crews were not able to get inside of the job fair to see all the action.

But outside, crews spoke with some applicants. Some told us they’re new to the area and they’re hoping to make a difference.

“I moved to Raleigh six weeks ago,” said John Roberge.

He is looking to make a career switch and help out the district.

“I have background in social work. I’ve worked with mainly at-risk kids, and court diversion,” Roberge explained. “I met with some people inside about getting alternative credentials. My degrees are fine, but I need to take some classes in education.”

It’s the kind of background and excitement that district officials say they want and need.

“What we’re really looking for is the person with the passion, the person who wants to make an impact in a child’s life,” said Kennedy. “We’re looking for the person who wants to come in and make a difference.”

Kennedy said these job fairs are always successful.

The next job fair for all of the district’s schools, will be on April 15.