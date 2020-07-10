Wake County Public Schools plans to combine in-person and online learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– As schools around the state wait on Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidance for reopening, we now know what Wake County’s plans are for the fall semester.

Wake County is moving forward with what it calls Plan B– a hybrid model with some students in school, while others are doing online instruction.

K-12 families will have the option to choose the WCPSS Virtual Academy if they are not ready or able to return to a school campus.

WCPSS officials said if the state requires additional calendar changes, it will let parents know as soon as possible.






