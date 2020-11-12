Wake, Cumberland among school systems dismissing early due to heavy rains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Schools is among the school districts changing schedules on Thursday due to heavy rains.

Wake County, along with Cumberland County Schools, will dismiss two hours early.

Cumberland County said Wi-Fi buses in the community will stop service at 1 p.m.

“This early dismissal applies to all employees and will impact remote learning schedules as well,” Wake Schools said.

The system said buses will leave two hours earlier than their normal time, and that parents should arrive at school to pick up their students two hours earlier than the normal time.

Athletic and extracurricular events also are canceled.

“Bus drivers have been trained to handle driving in rainstorms,” Wake Schools said. “They know when and if they should pull off the road should conditions warrant such a decision.”

Harnett County Schools will also release early – at 1 p.m. – due to roads being flooded in the county. Harnett County Schools said remote learning will end at 1 p.m. as well.