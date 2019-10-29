Wake County Public Schools warns of financial aid scam involving college workshop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools System is warning parents and students of a potential financial aid scam.
According to a release from the school system, at least two WCPSS students have received a letter from Right C3, LLC inviting them to a workshop about college admissions and financial aid.
There are dozens of Better Business Bureau complaints against this company regarding their attempts to charge families for financial aid consultations. WCPSS says they strongly advise that you not respond to these solicitations or attend the advertised events.
Financial aid assistance is available free of charge to all high school students, WCPSS says.
