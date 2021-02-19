Wake County readies vaccine registration for educators, child care workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting Feb. 22, Wake County will update its online vaccine request form in preparation to vaccinate Group 3 individuals: educators and child care workers.

On Feb. 24, those in Group 3 will start receiving their shots. To be considered for this first wave of Group 3, you must work in-person for your employer or anticipate an imminent return to an in-person work setting.

“The county has been working hard to ensure that we will be prepared to start delivering doses to educators and child care professionals on the first possible day,” said Matt Calabria, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “We are ready. Starting Monday, the people who have been working so hard to educate and care for our children will be able to sign up for their shots by phone and on our website.”

Wake County Public Health says it will continue to vaccinate healthcare workers and those 65 and older.

How the Process Works

On Monday, Feb. 22, Wake County will update the online vaccine request form at WakeGov.com/vaccine.

Anyone needing assistance using the form can call our Vaccine Hotline at 919-250-1515 any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Current vaccine clinics at PNC Arena, the Wake County Public Health Center and the Wake County Commons Building offer appointments six days a week and during evening hours.

The appointment-only system allows people to sign up for a half-hour slot and avoid long waits in line.

Second shot appointments are made immediately following the first dose while on-site at the vaccination clinic.