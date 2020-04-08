Wake County receives $100,000 donation to help with COVID-19 response efforts

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WNCN)– Wake County has received a $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor to support the county’s COVID-19 response efforts.

“This is an incredibly generous gesture,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford. “The donor, a long-time resident of Wake County, did not specifically earmark how funds should be used, but was clear that we should make the most of every penny. That is certainly a promise I am happy to make—and to keep.”

The $100,000 donation will be used to offset the costs associated with running the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

Wake County officials say as of April 3, those costs are estimated at $3.8 million.

The EOC is staffed by more than 130 county employees from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. These employees represent departments from across the county including public health, emergency management, EMS, fire services, finance, law enforcement, communications and more.

Staying Updated

To stay updated with the latest information about COVID-19 in Wake County, click here.