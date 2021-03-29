Wake County receiving 2nd-highest amount of vaccine to date

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting this Wednesday, the rest of group 4 can get their shot in North Carolina. That means essential workers, such as construction, sanitation, and hotel workers.

More than 26,000 doses of vaccine are coming to all of Wake County this week, with about half of them going to the health department.

“It’s the second-highest allocation we’ve ever received,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccine branch director for Wake County Public Health.

They’ve allocated some doses for people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers and people in the county jail system.

Aside from that, Wake County Public Health’s focusing on mass vaccination events.

“I do think that as we move into the summer months, we may find those who immediately want to be vaccinated will have had their opportunity rather quickly in order to do so,” said Jury.

UNC Health received 16,500 first doses this week. They expect this to be one of the busiest yet.

“We like to keep busy, so this week and next week, we expect a lot of first doses on hand,” said Elizabeth Ramsey, director of business operations at the UNC Friday Center.

UNC Health’s appointments are filled within a matter of minutes of being posted, so they created a Twitter account that shares when they have extra doses people can get:



“It’s been great,” said Ramsey. “We’ve been able to get around five to 10 extra patients every single day that can come in and wait for a surplus dose.”

With all of Group 4 opening Wednesday, health experts recommend getting on every list you can if you’re eligible.

“From what we’ve seen so far, there’s a high demand in Group 4. It’s a big population of people,” said Ramsey.

Health officials say they’re confident with the numbers they’re seeing.

“I think really it’s only a matter of time before those who want a shot can get a spot,” said Jury.