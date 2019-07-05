Wake County registered sex offender charged with secret peeping

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-year-old registered sex offender faces a felony charge for taking up-skirt photos, warrants show.

Timothy Glenn Garr, of Wendell is accused of using a cell phone on Wednesday to take up-skirt photos of a woman.

Police said it happened at Family Dollar on Wendell Boulevard. There is no known connection between the victim and the suspect.

He was arrested Friday by Wendell police and charged with secret peeping.

He’s being held under a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 8.

Garr was convicted in April 2015 for indecent liberty with a minor and felonious indecent exposure.

