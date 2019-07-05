1  of  3
Breaking News
Wake County sheriff’s deputy arrested on assault charge Durham teen injured by bullet during fireworks show US adds robust 224,000 jobs in June

Wake County registered sex offender charged with secret peeping

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Timothy Glenn Garr (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-year-old registered sex offender faces a felony charge for taking up-skirt photos, warrants show.

Timothy Glenn Garr, of Wendell is accused of using a cell phone on Wednesday to take up-skirt photos of a woman.

Police said it happened at Family Dollar on Wendell Boulevard. There is no known connection between the victim and the suspect.

He was arrested Friday by Wendell police and charged with secret peeping.

He’s being held under a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 8.

Garr was convicted in April 2015 for indecent liberty with a minor and felonious indecent exposure.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss