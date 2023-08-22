NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials are reminding homeowners to check on their septic systems and they say that the county is here to help.

Water quality officials held an inspection demonstration on Tuesday in New Hill showing what they look for during an inspection. They say septic systems can malfunction and that can cause water or septic matter to get backed up, which could become a public health concern.

“With pathogens and wastewater, it can cause a lot of illnesses in family, especially if you have autoimmune diseases. It’s something we want to prevent,” Gary Morehouse, with the county, said.

County representatives say there are a lot of technical things homeowners may not think about when considering their septic tanks and trained professionals can help with that.

“We can run it, give you a good idea, give you education, we can also provide the permit if we have it on file,” Morehouse said.

Inspections from the county are free, they’re conducted year-round and the homeowner doesn’t need to be home during the inspection.