Wake County reports COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 additional long-term care facilities

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County has confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at two long-term care facilities operated by Brookdale Senior Living.

County health officials say there have been positive tests — affecting both residents and staff — at Brookdale North Raleigh and Brookdale Wake Forest.

No additional information about the number of cases or who was affected was not disclosed.

“Rapidly identifying cases among residents and staff at congregate care outbreak sites is key to limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeff Williams, who is overseeing the Wake County Emergency Operations Center’s public health branch. “We’re working closely with the centers to conduct additional testing and provide guidance to prevent the further spread of the virus.”

In Wake County, an outbreak at a long-term care facility as two or more people testing positive for the virus.

Wake County has reported COVID-19 outbreaks at five different facilities in the area.