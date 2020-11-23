Wake County reports COVID-19 testing up 134 percent this month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As people prepare for holiday celebrations, many are headed to get tested for COVID-19 first.

Wake County said the number of tests they’ve administered at their two government sites is up 134 percent this month compared to last.

A line of cars wrapped around one of their sites and around American Family Care in Fuquay Varina on Monday with people waiting to get tested.

Health experts said they expect Monday and Tuesday to be the busiest test days this week.

State leaders are encouraging anyone traveling or gathering for Thanksgiving to get tested.

“We’ve seen huge spikes in patient volume, which has been fantastic and we love serving the community,” said physician assistant Dana Green at American Family Care.

Most appointments are booked through this week, but walk-ins are still accepted at some places, like American Family Care.

Just prepare to wait two to four hours.

“We are ready to swab and help our community as much as we can,” said Green.

Even though it’s reassuring for medical experts to see people getting tested, they do have concerns for the holiday week.

“The issue with these tests is no tests are 100% accurate,” said Dr. Christopher Chao with WakeMed.

Chao said people shouldn’t feel secure because of a negative test. They could’ve gotten tested too soon after being exposed, or had a false negative.

It’s not a free pass to act recklessly.

“This virus does not care. It is an efficient infecting and killing machine,” said Chao.

He said testing is more helpful in identifying patients who are positive, so they know to quarantine. However, everyone needs to stay diligent.

“We can do everything right 99% of the time but it’s that one percent where we forget or where we overlook something that allows this virus to spread and infect others,” said Chao.