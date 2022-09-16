RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More Wake County properties were sold in August than there were a month earlier — even as officials reported a big drop in how much all that real estate cost.

County officials said Friday that the value of those real estate sales was 20 percent lower than it was in July while the total number of transactions climbed by more than four percent.

A total of $1.8 billion worth of property was sold in August, down from $2.3 billion in July. But there were 2,705 individual transactions last month compared to 2,583 in the previous month.

The median sale price of a parcel of real estate in August was $455,000, down two percent from $465,750 in July.

The biggest percentage drop came in the highest-priced sales, those worth $30 million or more: The total of those sales figures in the very-high-value segment was 37 percent lower than it was in July.

They accounted for a total of about $278 million in sales in August — $164 million less than a month earlier.

Core market sales — with property valued at $1 million or less — was up three percent from July, accounting for $1.14 billion. There were 2,520 of those sales.