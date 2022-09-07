FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Wake County residents can now receive severe weather alerts for their area.

Wake County Emergency Management said it is launching its new severe weather alerts feature on the ReadyWake Alerts system.

You can sign-up to get alerts on your phone via a call or text, and you can sign up for emails as well.

Officials said alerts will be sent out based on the locations you register.

And there is no limit on how many locations you register to get alerts for, they just have to be in Wake County.

Officials said you can also register to receive these alerts:

Emergency: evacuations, missing people.

Community: boil water, rabies.

Public service: road closures, parades

For more information, and to register, click here.