Wake County residents can now text photos, videos to 911 for help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County residents now have the ability to text photos and videos the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center for help.
“We encourage you to call if you can, text when you can’t,” says Dominick Nutter, Director of the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center.
How Do I Text 911?
Follow these steps for texting 911 in an emergency:
- Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field.
- Keep your first text message to 911 brief and ensure it contains the location of the emergency and type of help needed.
- Push the “Send” button.
- Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.
- Text in simple words – DO NOT use abbreviations.
- Keep your messages brief and concise.
Here are a few things to know if you text 911:
- As with all text messages, 911 messages can take longer to receive, can get out of order or may not be received.
- A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911.
- If texting to 911 is not available in your area, or is temporarily unavailable, you will receive a message indicating that texting 911 is not available and to contact 911 by other means.
- Text-to-911 feature is not available if you are roaming.
- You can also send photos and videos to Raleigh-Wake 911*.
- Text-to-911 feature only works between a sender and 911 (no group texts).
- Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 911.
- Emojis are not visible to 911.
