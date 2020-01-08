Wake County residents can now text photos, videos to 911 for help

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
911 CALL CENTER DISPATCHERS_125649

AP Photo/George Widman)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County residents now have the ability to text photos and videos the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center for help.

“We encourage you to call if you can, text when you can’t,” says Dominick Nutter, Director of the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center.

How Do I Text 911?

Follow these steps for texting 911 in an emergency:

  • Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field.
  • Keep your first text message to 911 brief and ensure it contains the location of the emergency and type of help needed.
  • Push the “Send” button.
  • Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.
  • Text in simple words – DO NOT use abbreviations.
  • Keep your messages brief and concise.

Here are a few things to know if you text 911:

  • As with all text messages, 911 messages can take longer to receive, can get out of order or may not be received.
  • A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911.
  • If texting to 911 is not available in your area, or is temporarily unavailable, you will receive a message indicating that texting 911 is not available and to contact 911 by other means.
  • Text-to-911 feature is not available if you are roaming.
  • You can also send photos and videos to Raleigh-Wake 911*.
  • Text-to-911 feature only works between a sender and 911 (no group texts).
  • Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 911.
  • Emojis are not visible to 911.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss