Wake County residents can now text photos, videos to 911 for help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County residents now have the ability to text photos and videos the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center for help.

“We encourage you to call if you can, text when you can’t,” says Dominick Nutter, Director of the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center.

How Do I Text 911?

Follow these steps for texting 911 in an emergency:

Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field.

Keep your first text message to 911 brief and ensure it contains the location of the emergency and type of help needed.

Push the “Send” button.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.

Text in simple words – DO NOT use abbreviations.

Keep your messages brief and concise.

Here are a few things to know if you text 911:

As with all text messages, 911 messages can take longer to receive, can get out of order or may not be received.

A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911.

If texting to 911 is not available in your area, or is temporarily unavailable, you will receive a message indicating that texting 911 is not available and to contact 911 by other means.

Text-to-911 feature is not available if you are roaming.

You can also send photos and videos to Raleigh-Wake 911*.

Text-to-911 feature only works between a sender and 911 (no group texts).

Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 911.

Emojis are not visible to 911.

