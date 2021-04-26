Wake County resuming Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health says it is moving forward with the usage of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine following guidance from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food & Drug Administration.

Late Friday afternoon, those state and federal agencies reaffirmed their confidence that the J&J vaccine is safe and effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 for anyone 18 years and older in the U.S. under FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Wake County says it has 7,902 Johnson & Johnson doses in storage at this time.

“As with everything we have done in the past, we want to offer the choice of J&J for those who are seeking that unique one-shot vaccine,” said Ryan Jury, Wake County Public Health’s Vaccine Branch Director. “Safety during and after vaccination are very important to us. Health and safety have always been a guiding principle for Wake County Public Health.”

The first J&J clinics for this single-dose vaccine are planned for this Thursday and Friday, April 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

Those appointments are available now by clicking here.

