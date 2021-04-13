Wake County road rage shooting leads to 38-year-old’s arrest, deputies say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested for shooting at another driver during a road-rage incident Tuesday morning, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Davis, 38, of Spring Hope was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and felony discharging a weapon into a dwelling or occupied vehicle.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of U.S. 401 and N.C. 96 in northern Wake County. Witnesses and the victim said the two drivers were traveling on U.S. 401 when the victim merged in front of Davis’ car.

Both Davis and the victim then “exchanged words briefly at the stoplight.” As the victim continued down the road, he heard two gunshots. Witnesses said Davis fired once into the pavement and once toward the victim’s car, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured, the release said.

Deputies were able to contact Davis by phone and requested that he return to the scene. Before doing so, Davis dumped the gun and ammunition in a drain. Deputies were able to recover them, the release said.

Davis was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.