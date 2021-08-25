Wake County Salvation Army asking for volunteers as people in need remains steady despite pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Salvation Army of Wake County is recruiting volunteers for its disaster teams because it said the pandemic is scaring some people away from helping.

Volunteer coordinator Thomas Harrison said he’s had several conversations with people who are hesitant to serve because of COVID-19 or because the pandemic has slowed down its efforts to provide for people.

“I’ve had some people say ‘we’re a little bit older so, you know, we want to be a little more precautious,'” Harrison said.

Even during a pandemic, natural disasters are still happening, as seen with the severe flooding in Haywood County, North Carolina. Staff members from The Salvation Army of Wake County will step in if there aren’t enough volunteers, but that means other jobs struggle to get taken care of.

Harrison said their unit is following local and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines any time they’re working with those in need of help. He emphasizes it gives potential volunteers some ease of mind.

“We want to put the needs of the community back in the hands of the people,” he said. “There seems to be a greater impact that way.”

Harrison also said if you’d like to volunteer, click here for for its wing’s official link.