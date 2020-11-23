Wake County says no one will be turned away as demand for COVID-19 tests explodes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County says it has seen a 134 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 tests administered in November as compared to October.

The county runs two testing sites – Sunnybrook in Raleigh and Radeas Labs in Wake Forest. Both are nearly booked through Friday, Wake County said.

Some times may be available for Wednesday at Sunnybrook.

A total of 11,252 tests were conducted from Oct. 1-21 at those sites combined and 26,360 tests from Nov. 1-21, Wake County said.

With the increased demand, online appointments may be booked. However, Wake County said even if a testing site is booked, “we will not turn anyone away.”

Officials are also asking for residents to “pack their patience” when they arrive at a testing site.

“Prepare for the possibility of longer wait times than in the past,” Wake County spokeswomanDara Demi said in a release.

Appointments can be made online here for the Wake Forest location and here for the Raleigh location.