Wake County school board chair accepts job as superintendent of Warren County schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County School Board Chairman will be taking a job as the superintendent of Warren County Schools, officials said Monday night.

Keith Sutton, who has been interim superintendent at Warren County for months, was unanimously chosen for the slot, according to a news release from Warren County school officials.

The Warren County Board of Education took the vote Monday night. Sutton has been serving as the interim superintendent since July 1.

“With his long-standing track record of educational service and advocacy, we’re excited to have Mr. Sutton’s leadership and experience working to benefit our families and the Warren County community,” Warren County Board of Education Chair Jennifer Sims said in the news release.

Sutton’s new contract runs from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.

Sutton is serving his second term as chairman of the Wake County school board after having been on the board since 2009.

Warren County officials said Sutton plans to resign from the Wake County board before Jan. 1.