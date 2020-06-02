Wake County school board discuss proposals to reopen schools

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System’s School Board discussed possible plans to reopen schools in a work session Tuesday night, months after shutting down due to COVID 19.

The virtual meeting involved several hours of discussion and was viewed by more than 600 people.

Administrators discussed students and teachers returning to schools in the near future and they’re proposing several different plans.

The first is a proposed return to school date of August 5 for Knightdale High School, North Wake College and Career Academy, Vernon Malone College, and Career Academy and Wake Early College of Health and Sciences.

There is a proposed start date of August 3 for Leadership Academies and a proposed start date of August 6th for Wake Stem Early College.

All three plans also include five remote learning days and five additional days added on as required by session law.

Administrators say the remote learning days can not be used at the start of the school year which sparked some debate during the meeting and caused concern over the safety of staff and students.

“Teachers may choose not to teach if they’re required to come into a classroom with 20 kids while we’re still trying to shake ourselves from this pandemic. I’m not calling you out I’m calling the legislature out,” said Bill Fletcher Wake County School Board.

The proposal further states that teacher work days will be reduced from 17 to 12 days.

There was some miscommunication over the definition of “year-round” which might impact the calendar but the board says they are actively working to correct that.

The board has not yet voted on the proposals.

Assistant Superintendent Wade Martin says these proposals may evolve based on how COVID-19 progresses.