RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County School Board members received an update on the district’s mental health improvement plan during a school board work session Tuesday. The plan is required by the state.

Sixth-grader Siana Haugen said some students are having a tough time emotionally, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It makes you feel overwhelmed, like you’ve got to worry about your health, and you have homework and tests on top of that, and you just get overloaded,” Haugen said.

Her mom, Angie Haugen, would like to see more focus on mental health in schools.

“Just like anything else that kids need to learn in this particular age group, as they’re learning their basics from ABCs to 123s, they’re also learning to manage the emotions,” she said.

School board members emphasized the importance of mental and emotional health as staff provided an update on the district’s mental health improvement plan.

“All of the people on staff at a school campus, everybody should be trained and be made aware of risk factors and warning signs especially when it comes to suicide awareness,” the board was told in a presentation about the plan on Tuesday.

They discussed sessions for families and a School-Based Mental Health Pilot Program, that partners with community-based health agencies to provide therapy services to students at school during their normal day.

Haugen said having trained professionals offer therapy is beneficial.

“Teachers are meant for education, so you need specialists that actually work with the other component, which is the emotional and social-emotional,” she said.

The pilot program is currently available at 40 schools, but the district plans to eventually expand the program.

During the school board meeting, several board members urged people to reach out if anyone is feeling hopeless or overwhelmed, noting the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988.