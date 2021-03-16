Wake County school board discusses possible return to classroom full time for 6-12 graders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The Wake County school board on Tuesday discussed a possible return to the classroom full time for 6th-12th graders.

“The growing consensus from health officials at both the national and state level say the effects on children when not in person now outweigh the diminishing health risk of COVID-19,” said Cathy Moore, Wake County Superintendent.

However, some board members wondered how the move may affect vulnerable populations, teachers working remotely and schedules for seniors.

Some Wake County parents pleaded with the board to move forward with the recommendation, saying their students can’t wait much longer citing negative mental impacts during the year of remote learning.

If approved, the board doesn’t believe the return full time will happen until after spring break but possibly as early as April 5th.

It’s welcome news for Brian Groesser who has three children in Wake County schools, two between 6th and 12th grade hoping to return to some sense of normalcy.

“Hospitalizations are down, all the metrics are down, it’s time to get the kids back. They should’ve been back a while ago, but it’s time to get back now,” said Groesser.

The board will meet on this topic again Monday evening where a vote is expected.