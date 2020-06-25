Wake County school board discussing reopening options to meet educational and health needs amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County parents should know more about what school will look like by next week. The school board is discussing options for reopening and how to balance health needs with educational needs.

Dylan Flaherty is looking forward to kindergarten, but no one knows exactly what kindergarten will look like. “We say, ‘If you go back to school.’ We’re using a lot of ifs,” explained his mom Jenny.

The state’s announced three possible scenarios for reopening. Plan A allows all students in the school with some new safety requirements, plan B operates schools at no more than 50% occupancy with mandatory social distancing, and plan C requires all remote learning.

The Wake County school board is discussing how to implement health requirements and recommendations and looking at options if the district combines remote and in-person learning.

“Everything is on the table right now,” said board chair Keith Sutton.

If the county is in plan B, possibilities include keeping kindergartners, first, and second graders in school while having third-12th graders learn virtually.

Other options include, but aren’t limited to, having groups of students rotate by days or weeks while supplementing classroom time with remote learning.

Even if school starts under one plan, parents should be prepared for changes depending on the virus’s spread.

“I do envision perhaps being required or finding ourselves moving from phase to phase or plan to plan,” said Sutton.

Requirements could also become stricter in areas where cases spike. “A particular town or city or municipality within Wake County or an area of the county could emerge as a hotspot,” said Sutton. “Then we’re talking tougher restrictions.”

The board is working with community partners like the YMCA to help with childcare concerns if it turns out children aren’t in school every day. Board members are also exploring a virtual option for people who are not comfortable being in school at all.

Sutton says the board hopes to make a decision by June 30. but can adjust depending on what the governor says. Governor Cooper is expected to make an announcement about schools by July 1.

Jenny Flaherty hopes the school board can find a balance that will work for as many people as possible.

“Every family is in a different situation and we have to respect that we are not all coming from the same place,” she said. “Everyone is trying their best and that’s all you can do and hope for.”