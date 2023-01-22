RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In Wake County, one school board member is calling for a community conversation about gun violence and pleading with parents to keep their weapons locked up.

“We need the community to please help us keep guns out of the hands of our children,” said board member Lynn Edmonds.

“Since our last meeting we have had another incident of a gun on one of our campuses this time at Centennial Magnet Middle,” she said in a board meeting on Tuesday.

She also referenced the incident at Fuquay-Varina Middle School late last year, during which a student fired a gun inside a classroom and the case involving a 6-year-old shooting a teacher in Newport News, Virginia.

“I ask gun owners with children in the home to please safely store your weapons,” she said.

It’s a call echoed by Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

“It is important that I remind every lawful gun owner to secure your firearms,” she said during a briefing earlier this month. “I cannot stress it enough. Please do not leave firearms in your vehicles, not even for a moment – even in your trunk – please don’t do it.”

Patterson called the accessibility of guns to children and teenagers a “disturbing trend.”

“Eleven percent of assaults in the fourth quarter were committed by juveniles who had access to guns,” she noted.

In addition to asking people to store guns safely, Patterson put out her own plea to community groups who work with kids.

“Consider partnering with RPD, if you’re not already, to provide gun awareness education and anger management training for our youth,” she urged. “We are seeing a greater need for this every day.”