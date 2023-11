RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve its student reassignment plan for the 2024-25 school year.

A little more than 1,500 students will be impacted, and more than 70% of families will be eligible for a stability transfer.

Board staff say impacted families will be communicated with and receive information starting next week.

