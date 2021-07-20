Wake County School Board to discuss filing lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Education is considering filing a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul.

The school board says the e-cigarettes are having a negative impact on students. The board says vaping is endangering student health and placing a burden on the school system.

Vaping is currently marketed as a safe alternative to traditional tobacco products, but the board worries its nicotine levels can lead to addiction.

While more than 100 school systems across the country have filed suit against the company, Wake County would be the first school system in North Carolina to do so.

In June, Juul settled a lawsuit brought by the state in 2019 regarding the company’s marketing practices to underage users.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein reached an agreement with the e-cigarette company that will require the company to pay $40 million and make drastic changes to the way it does business.

Stein filed a lawsuit against the company in Durham County in 2019 that accused JUUL of using ads that appealed to minors. The lawsuit also accused the company of encouraging teens to start vaping with their sleek devices and sweet flavors.

“Approximately one out of every five high schoolers in our state have used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days,” Stein said in June.

The $40 million will fund programs to help people quit e-cigarettes, prevent e-cigarette addiction, and research e-cigarettes.

The settlement also requires JUUL to change its business practices.

For instance, JUUL can no longer sell new flavors of e-cigarettes in North Carolina without FDA authorization. The settlement also requires JUUL to cut down on social media advertising and their ads can no longer appeal to minors.

JUUL must also make changes to how they sell their products and use age verification systems to sell only to adults.

The school board will meet this evening.