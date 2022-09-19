RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County school district is dealing with a more than 30 percent vacancy rate for bus drivers, and the district is still looking for teachers, instructional assistants and nutrition services workers.

Tuesday, the Wake County School Board will get an update on staffing numbers during a work session and they will discuss strategies to recruit employees.

Bekgah Morehead is never sure exactly what time her son’s school bus will show up.

“It just changes every day, and most Fridays it just doesn’t come at all,” she said.

Her son’s school is only about 2 miles from her home, but because there is a shortage of bus drivers, the same bus takes one group of children home from school — then goes back to get more students.

“He leaves here about 8:45 and doesn’t get home until five,” said Morehead.

She added that her son loves riding the bus with his friends, but it still means a long day.

According to Wake County Public School System numbers, posted as an attachment to Tuesday’s school board work session agenda, the district is short 267 bus drivers. That’s more than a 30 percent vacancy rate.

The vacancy rate for teachers is much lower – less than 3 percent, but the district still has 343 teacher vacancies.

According to the school district, the vacancy rate is more than 5 percent for special education teachers.

“Those students particularly need to see the same face each and every day,” said Dylan Rhoades, a 4th grade teacher. “You can’t re-create that with a revolving door of staff.”

Rhoades says consistency is vital to any classroom community. When a class doesn’t have a permanent teacher, schools sometimes use other positions to fill the gaps.

“In my next-door classroom, it’s been a rotation of interventionists,” he said.

Rhoades is passionate about teaching and wishes more people would consider the career.

“It’s definitely a calling,” Rhoades said.

Since July 1, Wake County has hired or re-hired more than 3,000 employees. According to the information set to be presented during Tuesday’s work session, the district hopes advertising will recruit more people, including bus drivers.

“I know they’re short drivers,” said Morehead. “I wish they could find them.”

According to a Wake County Public School System web page, bus drivers start at $17.20 and hour, and there are signing bonuses and employee bonuses. To find out more about bus driver jobs or other positions within the school district, click here: https://careers.wcpss.net/Creative/transportation-services