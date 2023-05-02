RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raises for teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers are all part of the proposed budget the Wake County School Board will vote on Tuesday night, but this isn’t the end of the process.

Teachers, instructional assistants, nutrition services workers, and bus drivers all play a vital role for students.

“School can’t function without these people,” said Michelle Bast, the parent of an elementary school student.

The superintendent’s proposed budget includes a 4.5 percent increase in the local salary supplement for teachers and other certified staff. The supplement is money that’s added to the state salary.

For other staff, the superintendent’s proposed budget calls for a $17 an-hour minimum or a minimum 4 percent increase.

Christina Spears, the president of Wake NC Association of Educators, said raising pay for hourly workers will make a difference.

“Our cafeteria staff, our safety assistants, instructional assistants are hourly workers and are working second and third jobs to make ends meet,” she said.

Some parents would like to see additional items in the budget.

“I think installing metal detectors would be a very big deal,” said Bast. “Every week and we are getting code yellow and code reds, and I think it’s important for parents to feel their kids are safe.”

Still, she says she supports the pay raises and hopes they will reduce turnover among school staff members.

“When they’re not making a living wage then why stick around?” she said. “To be able to raise that pay and get something that will cover them for the whole day’s work would be absolutely working towards retention.”

School board chair Lindsay Mahaffey says pay increases are the board’s top priority.

“We’ve seen business everywhere, whether it’s private sector or government sector, needing to raise compensation so people feel valued,” she said. “We hear that loud and clear.”

After the school board votes on the proposed budget, it will go to the county. Right now, the county manager’s proposed budget is more than $15 million short of the superintendent’s proposed budget.

“From there, it’s asking our county commissioners to fill that gap,” Spears said.

Even that is not the end of the road. Wake County schools cannot finalize salary schedules until the board knows exactly how much money the district will receive from the county and the state.