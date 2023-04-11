RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County School leaders will vote Tuesday night to decide if they will defy state law and begin the school year early.

A proposed change would start the district calendar for the 2024-25 school year 20 days earlier than currently slated by law.

“Parents should look at what that means for them and their family and their child care options,” Wake County mom Brandi Boltz said.

Currently, the 2024-25 academic calendar begins Aug. 27 and ends June 13.

District leaders and the Board of Education could shift the school year to start Aug. 7 and end May 23.

“I’d rather have that break in August, then the break in May and beginning of June,” Carol Anne Cologne said, another Wake County mom.

Across the county, parents have mixed reactions to the proposed changes.

Some told CBS 17 they hope the new calendar gets approved because it would help them with child care.

“We have a nanny who’s in college. So…lining that up…would be nice for all of those kinds of things to be consistent,” Wake County mom Caroline Webb said. “Right now, she is out in May but goes back earlier [than my son].”

Other parents are concerned the calendar could put a damper on family plans and travel plans.

“All of our family lives out of state. So, getting together with them, changing that calendar would prohibit us from being able to get together with family as easily,” Boltz said.

Right now, state law mandates that schools begin on the closest Monday to Aug. 26.

That could soon change.

House Bill 86 looks to allow school districts all over North Carolina to begin earlier.

In response, some state lawmakers introduced their own bill.

Senate Bill 499 would allow anyone who lives in a district that voted to change the calendar, doing so against the law, to file a lawsuit.

It even allows the Superintendent of Public Instruction to sue.

The bill states that anyone who is successful in their suit could get a minimum of $10,000 in damages.

CBS 17 is covering the Wake County School Board meeting tonight and will update this story.