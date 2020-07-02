Wake County School Board votes on plan to reopen 2020-21 school year

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – After more than three hours of discussion on Thursday, the Wake County School Board voted unanimously on a plan to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year.

The Board voted to move forward with what is called “Plan B” – which uses both in-person and online learning.

Students would be on three-week rotations – in-person learning for one week and online-instruction for two weeks.

So a third of students would be in school facilities at a time.

The plan also calls for staff, middle schoolers and high schoolers to wear masks.

Social distancing measures will be in place in the schools and students will be screened coming into the buildings and the buses.

Buses will only run with one student per seat.

The state gave schools personal protective equipment, but staff says more will be needed.

Gov. Roy Cooper declined to make an announcement concerning he reopening of schools earlier in the week.

