RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has officially resigned as a school bus driver following a DWI charge from a wreck earlier this month, a Wake County Public School System spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The wreck, which struck a pedestrian, happened the morning of May 20 around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Bellwood Drive and Cameron Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

The driver, Donald Edward Eli, 60, of Raleigh was charged with impaired driving in a commercial vehicle and operating a school bus after consuming alcohol, police said.

Donald Edward Eli in a photo from CCBI. A photo of the scene from a CBS 17 viewer

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.

According to an arrest warrant, Eli had a .23 blood-alcohol level when tested after the crash in which there were injuries.

Police said the bus hit a construction worker on Bellwood Drive despite that man wearing a reflective vest and yelling to stop.

Eli also did not know a person was hit by the bus, according to court paperwork.

“I think the most unnerving thing is from what we’ve heard is that he’s saying he didn’t see anything, that fact if he really had that much to drink that he was looking directly at me, made eye contact multiple times and still did this,” said Carl Rhinehart, who was hit by the bus.

On the day of the wreck, the Wake County Public School System issued this full statement:

This afternoon, bus driver Donald Eli was arrested for operating a school bus after consuming alcohol and impaired driving in a commercial vehicle. He has been removed from all driving duties. He is currently suspended from employment pending our investigation. We are grateful no students were present on this bus at the time of the arrest. Our employees are held to the highest standards. The district does not tolerate actions that are not aligned with these standards.