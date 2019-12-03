Wake County school bus goes up in flames in Holly Springs High parking lot

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County school bus caught fire and the front end was burnt to a crisp on Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Holly Springs High School.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fire was reported at 6:27 a.m. in the parking lot of the high school.

A Wake County school bus suffered major damage after an early-morning fire (CBS 17)

A Wake County Public School System spokesperson told CBS 17 that no students were on campus at the time of the fire and that no one was on or near the bus when it went up in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not known at this point and it’s not clear if it will be possible to repair the bus and if so, how much those repairs would cost.

