RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System officials said Friday that a school bus tracking system was not working Friday afternoon.

The app is called “Here Comes the Bus” and uses GPS to track the location of school buses. The system allows parents to know when their child’s bus is approaching a bus stop.

Wake County school officials said Friday that there are technical problems with the app.

“It likely will not be working this afternoon. Our service provider is working to have the app working by Monday morning,” a Wake County schools news release said.