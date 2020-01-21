Wake County school bus with 39 students on board involved in crash in Cary, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus with 39 students on board was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning in Cary, according to a spokesperson with Wake County Public Schools.

Bus #1450 was involved in a crash on Green Level Church Road at Dennison Lane around 8:30 a.m. At least 40 people were on the bus at the time, including 39 students.

The crash occurred near Mills Park Middle School, but a WCPSS official said they weren’t positive that’s where the bus was headed. Mills Park Middle sent a tweet saying that it was their bus, route 18, that was involved in the crash.

Officials said no students were injured in the crash, but had no further details about what happened or if other vehicles were involved.

CBS 17 has reached out to law enforcement officials for more information and we have a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: