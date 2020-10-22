Wake County school buses revving up for restart of in-person instruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Wake County Public School students will return to the classroom Monday, and ride the big yellow school bus to get there.

WCPSS officials say all buses will run at approximately one-third capacity starting October 26th when pre-K through third grade students return to in-person learning.

“We’re all sort of in this together and we expect the community to help us make this work,” WCPSS director of transportation and operations, Stephen Sposato.

Sposato says capacity will be 23 students on a standard 72 seat bus, and only a small number of buses will be at capacity.

Due to COVID-19 before boarding and onboard, students will have to follow a new set of safety protocols.

Sposato acknowledges some of the guidelines will be challenging for smaller children to follow initially.

“Especially for pre-k and kindergarteners in a normal school year there’s a lot of anticipation, excitement, fear. We understand that. You can’t see our smiles as much through our face covering,” he said.

Before getting on the bus, families must submit a one-time form attesting they will follow all safety protocols.

WCPPS says parents should take their child’s temperature at home each morning, and monitor them for any COVID19 symptoms.

Once they get to the bus stop, face coverings must be worn and students must stand six feet apart. However, siblings can together.

Students will board one at a time, and seat themselves from back to front. Pre-k and kindergarten students can sit at the front.

Students should sit one to a seat, but siblings can share.

Once they get to school, students will exit the bus one side at a time from front to back.

School staff will screen students before they enter the building.

After each route and at the end of each shift, bus drivers will clean and disinfect high tough areas like seats and hand rails.

“We just encourage our families to plan ahead. Make sure they know where the bus stop is. Make sure they understand the requirements to screen their student before they come to the bus stop, to have that face-covering before they arrive at the bus stop,” said Sposato.

WCPSS says they have 750 routes, but 700 routed drivers.

Sposato says filling those roles is a key priority, adding that before the COVID-19 pandemic began they increased the entry pay for bus drivers.

He says they plan to use substitutes and “other teams” to fill the gap for Monday.

“We continue to recruit bus drivers. Clearly, with COVID and the complexities with recruiting and the process of becoming a bus driver, there has been a lapse in our ability to recruit as many as we like,” he said.

He says some routes will go to stops without any students at them, but they hope this will help prepare families for when more students return to in-person learning.

Sposato also reminds drivers to be cautious and stop for school buses on the road.