Wake County school leaders approve budget increase, measure heads to county commissioners next

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System board approved a budget request Tuesday night with a nearly $30 million increase for the county commissioners to consider.

One reason the district says they need the extra money is to hire more counselors, psychologists and social workers to support student mental health as we enter year two of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s often said that if you look at an organization’s priorities it is illuminated in their budget and I think you can take a look at our proposed budget and easily see what our priorities are,” said Keith Sutton chairman of the Wake County School Board.

The board is also hoping to use some federal funding to increase pay for lower-paid workers, and requesting that a nearly $12 million budget increase received last year at the start of the pandemic be made permanent.

Superintendent Cathy Moore says all of which will provide them the ability to “build on their current foundation while weathering the remaining challenges of COVID-19.”

Another topic the board wants to tackle is summer learning — they say they plan to discuss that further in their meeting on May 18.