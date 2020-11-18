Wake County school leaders approve plan for in-person learning next semester

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County school officials approved a plan Tuesday night to return students to classrooms next semester.

The plan will have pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students return to daily face-to-face instruction. Grades six through 12 will return on three-week rotations.

The plan is flexible and subject to change.

Board of Education member Dr. Jim Martin voted against it, saying that all classes can’t maintain appropriate social distance.

The plan comes a week after Wake County school leaders released new recommendations to get students back in classrooms. On Monday, thousands of students in kindergarten through third grade returned to schools for the first time this semester.

