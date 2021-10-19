Wake County school leaders change calendar to give students Nov. 12 off, extending Veteran’s Day break

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County school board Tuesday night approved a change to the calendar that makes the Veteran’s Day weekend a four-day break for students.

Students already had Nov. 11 off. The change gives them Nov. 12 off, as well, making it a four-day weekend.

It will be a remote workday for teachers.

The decision was made to extend the Veteran’s Day break by a day to give families more time to celebrate the holiday, as well as “reflect and prepare for the remainder of the semester.”

Board member Karen Carter mentioned that she’s heard from students struggling emotionally.

Members noted that they weren’t keen on changing the calendar so close to the day. Various community organizations were notified as a means to help provide childcare options for families.