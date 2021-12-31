Wake County school leaders change COVID-19 rules for isolation, quarantines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — School leaders in Wake County changed the district’s COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules Friday, according to a news release from the school system.

Wake County Public School System officials said the changes were made based on guidance from the CDC and state leaders.

Wake County officials said in the news release that there were no changes to face-covering rules “at this time.”

Wake County school leaders said that anyone who has symptoms — despite vaccination status — should take a COVID-19 test and isolate while waiting on the results.

The new isolation rule from the district is for those who test positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination station.

People without symptoms should isolate for five days, the news release said. Those with COVID-19 symptoms should isolate until any fever subsides and other symptoms improve.

“You should isolate yourself for at least five days since your symptoms began,” the news release said.

For quarantines, the new rules say that staff and students who are not vaccinated and are exposed to someone with COVID-19 should quarantine for five days.

Then, during the quarantine period, people should get tested on the fifth day after exposure, and if testing negative, the person may return to school or work.

Those who are exposed to COVID-19, but are vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but not yet boosted, should quarantine for five days and get tested on the fifth day after exposure. If a test is negative, the quarantine may end, the news release said.

People who are vaccinated and have either received a booster or are not yet eligible for a booster, do not need to quarantine, according to Wake County school officials.

An exception to the quarantine rules is for those who are not fully vaccinated after close contact in a classroom or other school setting if masks were being worn appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person. In that case, a person does not need to quarantine, officials said.