Wake County school leaders consider pause for in-person learning, decision possible Tuesday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The state’s largest school district is considering a pause on in-person instruction after the winter break.

Wake County Schools said the number of teachers out sick is creating a real problem, and that they don’t have enough substitute teachers to fill those positions.

For more than two hours Monday evening, the Wake County Board of Education discussed a two-week pause on in-person learning, which administrators are recommending.

“Given what we’re seeing the big concern is around staffing,” said Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton.

Superintendent Cathy Moore said that 194 teachers were out sick on an average day in October.

Of that number, 85% of subs were available to fill the void. But, compared to last week, 494 teachers were out each day, but only 64% of subs were free to help fill in.

According to the district’s dashboard, between Dec. 3 and 9, there were 80 new COVID-19 cases at Wake County schools with that number made up of 33 students and 47 staffers.

“We’re finding it to be difficult to maintain an operational efficiency from a staffing standpoint,” Sutton explained.

The potential pause would happen after winter break, starting Jan. 4 and ending Jan. 15.

It would leave some parents in a tough position.

“Either I won’t work or my wife won’t work. It’s pretty much hard,” said Esmeralda Domguez, a parent.

Her 7-year-old son, Jacob, is in class five days a week.

“It is definitely frustrating. But it’s COVID,” another parent, Cecilia Gelnar, said.

Gelnar works at a day care and said she supports teachers. The two-week pause will impact her, too.

“I know it’s been really hard for me, too, because I’m working full time, as well, and I can’t just be with him all the time,” Gelnar said.

The school board will meet Tuesday and is expected to vote on the limited return to remote learning.